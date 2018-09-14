CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Patti LaBelle, Deborah Joy Winans & Many More Lift Their Voices For ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack

0 reads
Leave a comment
Patti Labelle pays tribute to Aretha Franklin during her concert in Philadelphia

Source: Hugh Dillon/WENN.com / WENN

Greenleaf’ fans get ready because Lionsgate Music just announced that the hit drama series will be putting out a soundtrack for the 3rd season. The show that is based upon a megachurch in Memphis, TN is filled with so many secrets, family drama and more. Each episode is accompanied by music that fits perfectly with every scene of the show.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The featured single, “Changed” is sung by Patti LaBelle, who joins forces with Deborah Joy Winans to create beautiful harmony. If this song sounds familiar it’s an iconic gospel his by Tramaine Hawkins and was originally recorded by Walker Hawkins. This soundtrack will be available for digital download on Friday, September 28th.

RELATED: ‘Greenleaf’ Recap: Season 3 Premiere, Episodes 1 & 2 “Just Messy”

Fans will be excited to hear inspiring songs by several other artists such as Voice of Atlanta, Keith David and Josiah Bell. You can pre-order this album here! We can’t wait to hear it as we keep enjoying the show.

RELATED: Lynn Whitfield On Why She Wanted To Be A Part Of ‘Greenleaf’

RELATED: “Greenleaf” Actress Arrested At ATL’s Houston’s For Using Restroom For Too Long [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Cast of “Greenleaf” Celebrate Season 2 Premiere

20 photos Launch gallery

Cast of “Greenleaf” Celebrate Season 2 Premiere

Continue reading Cast of “Greenleaf” Celebrate Season 2 Premiere

Cast of “Greenleaf” Celebrate Season 2 Premiere

The cast of "Greenleaf" celebrates the season 2 premiere in Atlanta...

Patti LaBelle, Deborah Joy Winans & Many More Lift Their Voices For ‘Greenleaf’ Season 3 Soundtrack was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 week ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close