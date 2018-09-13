Faith Walking: Be Quick To Listen [EXCLUSIVE]

Do you listen to God? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we ignore what God says to us. We also don’t give time to be quiet and listen to what he’s saying. Take a moment and after listening make sure you put action behind what he tells you.

Erica also mentioned that we must stop blaming others for when we don’t listen to God. She wants us to hear, listen and follow God’s words. Live your life following the word and make sure you have your ears open.

