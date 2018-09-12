Mr. Griffin: “It’s Not About Me, It’s About Who God Wants Me To Be” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
09.12.18
GRIFF is so happy about today’s topic for Mr. Griffin! He spoke about God’s promise and how it’s the most comforting thing. Sometimes when we think of a promise we think about when our parents told us that we would get a bike, but then we didn’t get it.

God sets up all things for us to work out. He forgives us, cleanses us and blesses us. GRIFF loves to see other people get blessed and mentioned to everyone listening that God has so much for us we just have to be ready to accept it. The over flow of blessings are coming, just believe in God’s promise.

