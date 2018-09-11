GRIFF Prayer To Know When His Team Is Going To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The Oakland Raiders played and GRIFF didn’t get enough sleep because the game came on late. In this prayer GRIFF is asking God to send him a signal to tell him that his team is going to lose. If GRIFF knew his team wasn’t going to win he would’ve went to bed earlier.

GRIFF mentioned the game didn’t end close to 1am. In his prayer he also told God that he wouldn’t use the information to bet on games. It’s only the first game so GRIFF is okay for now.

RELATED: GRIFF Surprises Fan Of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” At Hospital [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Other Actors That Deserve To Get Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Apologizing To His Little Brother [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

GRIFF Prayer To Know When His Team Is Going To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 week ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close