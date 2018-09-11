The Oakland Raiders played and GRIFF didn’t get enough sleep because the game came on late. In this prayer GRIFF is asking God to send him a signal to tell him that his team is going to lose. If GRIFF knew his team wasn’t going to win he would’ve went to bed earlier.
GRIFF mentioned the game didn’t end close to 1am. In his prayer he also told God that he wouldn’t use the information to bet on games. It’s only the first game so GRIFF is okay for now.

GRIFF Prayer To Know When His Team Is Going To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com