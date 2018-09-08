[WATCH] The Importance Of The Million Man March And The Message Behind It

09.08.18
Ron Holland And Guests

Source: J.Belle / other

Community Voices host Ron Holland has a sit down with Student Minister Corey Muhammad who is the Local Representative of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan to talk about the Million Man March and the importance of the historical event.

