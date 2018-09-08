Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!
Community Voices host Ron Holland has a sit down with Student Minister Corey Muhammad who is the Local Representative of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan to talk about the Million Man March and the importance of the historical event.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisecharlotte
The Latest:
- #NYFWNOIR: Kinky Curly Looks We Loved At Texture On The Runway
- Dallas Police Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Neighbor
- Black Beauty Crowned Miss America & Glad She Didn’t Have to Wear a Swimsuit to Do It
- California Transit Officials Routinely Side With Racist Passengers Over Black Drivers, Lawsuit Says
- Here’s Another Sign That Cory Booker Is Running For President
[WATCH] The Importance Of The Million Man March And The Message Behind It was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours