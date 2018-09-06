The NFL season is back and GRIFF is so excited. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons. GRIFF has the Eagles beating down the Falcons tonight.
He can’t wait to see the Raiders play soon and also spoke about his favorite college team Michigan. GRIFF also thanked God for one of the producers on the show that got a new television. They went from a big back one to a flat screen.
GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Season Is Back! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com