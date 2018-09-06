GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Season Is Back! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.06.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The NFL season is back and GRIFF is so excited. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons. GRIFF has the Eagles beating down the Falcons tonight.

He can’t wait to see the Raiders play soon and also spoke about his favorite college team Michigan. GRIFF also thanked God for one of the producers on the show that got a new television. They went from a big back one to a flat screen.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Apologizing To His Little Brother [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Season Returns [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Listener To Get Better Toilet Tissue At Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer: Football Season Is Back! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close