GRIFF’s Prayer: Apologizing To His Little Brother [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 09.02.18
GRIFF has a little brother named Desmond and he was on his heart this morning. When they grew up there were a couple times Desmond got a beating and it was because of things GRIFF did. GRIFF ate 20 pieces of candy and left the wrappers in GRIFF’s dresser.

He also put a fork on the stove then put it in macaroni and cheese. Then he gave it to Desmond to eat off of it and he burned his entire mouth. GRIFF wants you to know that he’s sorry Desmond.

