List Of Free Weekend Community Events

|Homecoming Service
|Event Date:
|09-02-2018
|Event Time:
|3:00 P. M.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Garlan First Baptist Churchg
|Address Line 1:
|227 East th Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Garland, N. C. 28441
|Event Description:
|90th Garland First Baptist Church Homecoming Service.
Guest Speaker Rev.Kevin Parrish Sr.
and Big Piney Grove Baptist Church, Clinton, N. C.
Lunch served.
Please come out and help celebrate.
|Event Contact:
|Lydia Fryar
|Event Contact Number:
|910-529-2471
|Event Contact Email:
|learlee@hotmail.com
|
|IFE Harvest Food Pantry
|Event Date:
|09/01/2018
|Event Time:
|9a-12p
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Baptist Grove Church
|Address Line 1:
|7109 Leesville Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27613
|Event Description:
|The LIFE Harvest Food Pantry is open to all every 1st and 4th Saturday from 9a-12p. Please bring a form of ID; no paperwork needed.
|Event Contact:
|Cynthia S. Jacko
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 787-4528
|Event Contact Email:
|outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.bgcraleigh.org
