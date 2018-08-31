CLOSE
List Of Free Weekend Community Events

Live After 5 - July 2018

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Homecoming Service
Event Date:  09-02-2018
Event Time:  3:00 P. M.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Garlan First Baptist Churchg
Address Line 1:  227 East th Street
City, State, Zip:  Garland, N. C. 28441
Event Description:  90th Garland First Baptist Church Homecoming Service.

Guest Speaker Rev.Kevin Parrish Sr.

and Big Piney Grove Baptist Church, Clinton, N. C.

Lunch served.

Please come out and help celebrate.
Event Contact:  Lydia Fryar
Event Contact Number:  910-529-2471
Event Contact Email:  learlee@hotmail.com

 

 

G.U.T.S.Y Elite lions youth football signups
Event Date:  09/01/2018
Event Time: 
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wildwood forest elementary
Address Line 1:  4203 Spring Forest Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27616
Event Description:  Gutsy Elite Athletics Organization is a nonprofit, community based, ALL VOLUNTEER youth sports and mentoring organization providing organized football for kids ages 7 to 14. Our volunteers are carefully selected so that we are able to provide an all around positive environment where kids can not only learn the game, but are also taught life lessons they can build on. We take pride in knowing that each and every volunteer with Gutsy Elite Is committed to the best interest of the kids. Our motto is

“Grind Until They Say Yes”
Event Contact:  Rontrelle Knockett
Event Contact Number:  (252)286-8291
Event Contact Email:  Gutsyelite@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.facebook.com/gutsyeliteathletics

 

IFE Harvest Food Pantry
Event Date:  09/01/2018
Event Time:  9a-12p
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Baptist Grove Church
Address Line 1:  7109 Leesville Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27613
Event Description:  The LIFE Harvest Food Pantry is open to all every 1st and 4th Saturday from 9a-12p. Please bring a form of ID; no paperwork needed.
Event Contact:  Cynthia S. Jacko
Event Contact Number:  (919) 787-4528
Event Contact Email:  outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.bgcraleigh.org

 

