Do you ask God for answers and want them immediately? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we want everything right now, but that’s not how things are supposed to happen. By waiting for answers it helps us with our faith and be patient.
We must be still and understand we can’t know things in advance. Make your request, God will guide you and speak to you. The answers will come and always remember he will direct your path.
Faith Walking: Be Patient, Information Is Coming [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com