“Here Comes The Bus” App

Parents, no more standing outside with your kids or waiting for your kids and wondering, “where is that bus?” A new free app let’s Durham parents keep track of the school buses their children ride.

DPS is the state’s first school system using an online tracker called Here Comes the Bus and Chapel Hill Carborro school may adopt it as well.

Our friends at ABC11 got a look at how it works… check out the demonstration and see the instructions for download below.

How to get started

Click the Sign Up Today! Button

Enter school code 97034 and click “Next” followed by “Confirm”

Complete the “User Profile” box

Under “My Students,” click “Add”. Enter the student’s last name and student ID number

Confirm the information and you’re ready to begin using Here Comes the Bus!

