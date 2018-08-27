CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

“Here Comes The Bus” App

2 reads
Leave a comment
Boys waiting for school bus

Source: Comstock / Getty

 

Parents, no more standing outside with your kids or waiting for your kids and wondering, “where is that bus?”  A new free app let’s Durham parents keep track of the school buses their children ride.

DPS is the state’s first school system using an online tracker called Here Comes the Bus and Chapel Hill Carborro school may adopt it as well.

Our friends at ABC11 got a look at how it works… check out the demonstration and see the instructions for download below.

How to get started

  • Click the Sign Up Today! Button
  • Enter school code 97034 and click “Next” followed by “Confirm”
  • Complete the “User Profile” box
  • Under “My Students,” click “Add”. Enter the student’s last name and student ID number
  • Confirm the information and you’re ready to begin using Here Comes the Bus!
Durham Public Schools , Here Come The Bus app

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 5 days ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 6 days ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 4 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close