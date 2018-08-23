CLOSE
Police Are Investigating Suspicious Package Found On NCCU Campus

A suspicious package found Thursday afternoon in a building on North Carolina Central University’s campus has led to an investigation by the Durham Police Department. According to the police the package was found in an unidentified building near Lincoln Street and Lawson Street.

As a result of the investigation police closed Lawson Street at the intersections of Alston Avenue, Merrick Street and Fayetteville Street. The streets reopened around 6:45 p.m. University officials said no students were impacted by the incident. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE wral.com

 

 

