Have you ever met someone and talked about not mixing with their energy? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we talk about the energy of people, but don’t think ab out what God might think of the person. She mentioned we can bond over food, hair, sports and more and even more, but it’s deeper than that.

Follow @GetUpErica

Don’t build relationships off of energy. You’ll could be bonding over talking about someone and that energy isn’t right at all. The foundation and what God thinks is what matters most.

RELATED: Ericaism: Restart, Refresh, Renew [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Grace For Your Stage [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Who You Bringing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Ericaism: Misleading And Misreading Energy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com