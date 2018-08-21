Ericaism: Misleading And Misreading Energy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 08.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Have you ever met someone and talked about not mixing with their energy? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes we talk about the energy of people, but don’t think ab out what God might think of the person. She mentioned we can bond over food, hair, sports and more and even more, but it’s deeper than that.

Don’t build relationships off of energy. You’ll could be bonding over talking about someone and that energy isn’t right at all. The foundation and what God thinks is what matters most.

RELATED: Ericaism: Restart, Refresh, Renew [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ericaism: Grace For Your Stage [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Who You Bringing? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Ericaism: Misleading And Misreading Energy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 7 hours ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close