Randy Weston Of Judah Band Shares How God Moved Him While Battling Cancer [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Randy Weston of Judah Band stopped by “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to discuss new music and his battle with cancer. He mentioned that when finding out he had cancer it became some of the darkest days he faced. Weston kept telling himself that things like this don’t happen to people like him, but had to realize cancer doesn’t happen for anyone.

During that season he expressed that God moved him. The battle was in his mind and God helped him start over and worked on him. Although the time was rough it was one of the greatest seasons of his life.

