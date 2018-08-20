CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Funeral Arrangements For Queen Of Soul

1 reads
Leave a comment
queen aretha franklin death

Source: queen aretha franklin death / CS

Aretha Franklin passed away Thursday Aug. 16th at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer.  Her funeral is scheduled for Friday Aug. 31st in her hometown of Detroit.

According to the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, the service for family and friends, will be held at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple.

Public viewings will be held August 28th  and 29th  from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.
Franklin will lay at rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.
Source: CNN.com
Aretha Franklin funeral services

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 3 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close