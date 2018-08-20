Funeral Arrangements For Queen Of Soul

Aretha Franklin passed away Thursday Aug. 16th at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer. Her funeral is scheduled for Friday Aug. 31st in her hometown of Detroit.

According to the singer’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, the service for family and friends, will be held at 10 a.m. ET at Greater Grace Temple.

Public viewings will be held August 28th and 29th from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit.

Franklin will lay at rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.