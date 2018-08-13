Durham Police Need Your Help

Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.

A woman was hit Sunday night outside of the Circle K near 108 NC Highway 54 right before 10pm, and later died from her injuries.

The driver that hit her immediately drove away after the incident and now Durham police are trying to piece together any information that will help them find the driver.

Police believe the woman was hit by a 2017 (or newer) Honda CRV while trying to cross the road as they collected parts of the car’s front grill at the scene and created a mock-up of what the car may look like.

CLICK HERE to see the design that was created.

Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

source: ABC11

