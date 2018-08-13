CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Durham Police Need Your Help

5 reads
Leave a comment
Close-up of a police car's flashing blue lights

Source: Thinkstock / Getty

 

Police are looking for the person accused of hitting a 39-year-old woman with their car and then fleeing the scene.

A woman was hit Sunday night outside of the Circle K near 108 NC Highway 54 right before 10pm, and later died from her injuries.

The driver that hit her immediately drove away after the incident and now Durham police are trying to piece together any information that will help them find the driver.

Police believe the woman was hit by a 2017 (or newer) Honda CRV while trying to cross the road as they collected parts of the car’s front grill at the scene and created a mock-up of what the car may look like.

CLICK HERE to see the design that was created.

Those with any information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

source:  ABC11

Durham hit and run , Durham Police , hit-and-run

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close