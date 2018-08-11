CLOSE
Melissa Wade
Home > Melissa Wade

List Of 2018 Dove Award Nominees

1 reads
Leave a comment
GMA Dove Awards

Source: Gospel Music Association / Gospel Music Association

 

The GMA Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian Music since 1969. The show celebrates our rich musical diversity. Awards are presented to individuals representing modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Urban, Bluegrass, Country, Worship and more!

Here’s a list of the Gospel category nominees:   CLICK HERE for a full list.

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR – CAT 7

CeCe Winans, Puresprings Gospel / Thirty Tigers

Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group

Kirk Franklin, RCA Inspiration

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Motown Gospel

Travis Greene, RCA Inspiration

 

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – CAT 16

“I Got That” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy, (writer) Anthony Brown

“A Great Work” – Brian Courtney Wilson, (writers) Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson, Brian Courtney Wilson,

“Not Lucky, I’m Loved” – Jonathan McReynolds, (writers) Jonathan McReynolds, Terrell Demetrius Wilson

“Won’t He Do It” – Koryn Hawthorne and Roshon Fegan, (writers) Loren Hill, Makeba Riddick, Rich Shelton

“You (ft. Tye Tribbett)” – Snoop Dogg, (writers) Jovan J. Dawkins, Jevon Hill, Stanley Green Jr, Timothy Tyrone Bush Jr, Tye Tribbett

 

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – CAT 17

“Stay With Me” – Jekalyn Carr, (writer) Jekalyn Carr

“Close”– Marvin Sapp, (writers) Aaron Lindsey, Marvin Sapp, Solomon Edwards Jr

“I Survived It” – Ricky Dillard & New G, (writers) Jason Clayborn, Ricky Dillard

“And You Don’t Stop”– The Walls Group, (writers) Affion Crockett, Ahjah Walls, Alic Walls, Eric Dawkins, Warryn Campbell

“He Got Up (ft. Dorinda Clark-Cole)” – Vashawn Mitchell, (writer) VaShawn Mitchell

 

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR – CAT 27

One Nation Under God – Jekalyn Carr, (producer) Allen Carr

10 – Ricky Dillard & New G, (producers) Ricky Dillard, Michael Taylor, Will Bogle

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir – I Am Reminded, (producers) Carol Cymbala, Bradley Knight

 

Dove Awards

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 weeks ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 3 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close