List Of 2018 Dove Award Nominees

The GMA Dove Awards has honored outstanding achievements and excellence in Christian Music since 1969. The show celebrates our rich musical diversity. Awards are presented to individuals representing modern Rock, Rap/Hip Hop, Pop/Contemporary, Inspirational, Southern Gospel, Urban, Bluegrass, Country, Worship and more!

Here’s a list of the Gospel category nominees: CLICK HERE for a full list.

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR – CAT 7

CeCe Winans, Puresprings Gospel / Thirty Tigers

Jekalyn Carr, Lunjeal Music Group

Kirk Franklin, RCA Inspiration

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Motown Gospel

Travis Greene, RCA Inspiration

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – CAT 16

“I Got That” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy, (writer) Anthony Brown

“A Great Work” – Brian Courtney Wilson, (writers) Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson, Brian Courtney Wilson,

“Not Lucky, I’m Loved” – Jonathan McReynolds, (writers) Jonathan McReynolds, Terrell Demetrius Wilson

“Won’t He Do It” – Koryn Hawthorne and Roshon Fegan, (writers) Loren Hill, Makeba Riddick, Rich Shelton

“You (ft. Tye Tribbett)” – Snoop Dogg, (writers) Jovan J. Dawkins, Jevon Hill, Stanley Green Jr, Timothy Tyrone Bush Jr, Tye Tribbett

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR – CAT 17

“Stay With Me” – Jekalyn Carr, (writer) Jekalyn Carr

“Close”– Marvin Sapp, (writers) Aaron Lindsey, Marvin Sapp, Solomon Edwards Jr

“I Survived It” – Ricky Dillard & New G, (writers) Jason Clayborn, Ricky Dillard

“And You Don’t Stop”– The Walls Group, (writers) Affion Crockett, Ahjah Walls, Alic Walls, Eric Dawkins, Warryn Campbell

“He Got Up (ft. Dorinda Clark-Cole)” – Vashawn Mitchell, (writer) VaShawn Mitchell

TRADITIONAL GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR – CAT 27

One Nation Under God – Jekalyn Carr, (producer) Allen Carr

10 – Ricky Dillard & New G, (producers) Ricky Dillard, Michael Taylor, Will Bogle

The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir – I Am Reminded, (producers) Carol Cymbala, Bradley Knight

