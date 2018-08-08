Warryn & Erica Campbell Explain Why Sex Is Better When You’re Married [VIDEO]

08.08.18
From week to week fans watch Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell on “We’re The Campbells” and love every moment of it. The couple shows what it’s like to go through ups and downs, but remain so loving to each other. In this video they discuss sex while married.

Erica mentioned that when you’re married you’re not competing with someone else and that you should have a healthy sex life. Warryn spoke about how when you have sex with someone you aren’t married to, you can feel off or that something is wrong. He even quoted a scripture about sex in marriage and Erica spoke about people trying to justify when they have sex and aren’t married.

Make sure you watch “We’re The Campbell’s” every Tuesday at 8/7c on TV One!

