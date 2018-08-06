Why There Will Never Be A “Love & Hip Hop” In States With The Alienation Of Affection Law [EXCLUSIVE]

| 08.06.18
North Carolina is one of six states where it is legal to sue a person who is engaging in a relationship with someone else’s spouse. A man recently sued the man who had been carrying on a relationship with and sleeping with his wife for over a year, for a total of $8.8 million.

Is that fair? The Alienation of affection law is in effect in North Carolina, Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, and South Dakota. In  these states it’s just “cheaper to keep her.” It is safe to say that there will never be a Love & Hip-Hop in any of those six states!

was originally published on getuperica.com

