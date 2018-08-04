0 reads Leave a comment
The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States last January.
Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for those eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we’re still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.
13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama
13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama
1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son.1 of 13
2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.2 of 13
3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage.3 of 13
4. He always gets his hands a little dirty.4 of 13
5. He was never afraid to have a good time.5 of 13
6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs.6 of 13
7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids.7 of 13
8. Plus, he’s all about b-ball.8 of 13
9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth.9 of 13
10. Despite his insane schedule, he’s a pretty hands on dad.10 of 13
11. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life.11 of 13
12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful.12 of 13
13. He gave us hope…13 of 13
Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day
Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day
1. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews1 of 12
2. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews2 of 12
3. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews3 of 12
4. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews4 of 12
5. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews5 of 12
6. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews6 of 12
7. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews7 of 12
8. Obama playing golf8 of 12
9. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews9 of 12
10. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews10 of 12
11. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews11 of 12
12. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews12 of 12
