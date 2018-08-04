The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States last January.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for those eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we’re still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama 13 photos Launch gallery 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama 1. We’ll never forget the moment President Obama said Trayvon Martin could have been his son. 1 of 13 2. And let’s not forget President Obama was the man behind capturing and killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. 2 of 13 3. He also rejoiced when the Supreme Court ruled in favor of protecting same-sex marriage. 3 of 13 4. He always gets his hands a little dirty. 4 of 13 5. He was never afraid to have a good time. 5 of 13 6. The White House was always lit, and full of celebs. 6 of 13 7. He genuinely, wholeheartedly, loves the kids. 7 of 13 8. Plus, he’s all about b-ball. 8 of 13 9. He made two of our favorite players the happiest men on Earth. 9 of 13 10. Despite his insane schedule, he’s a pretty hands on dad. 10 of 13 11. … And what a beautiful example for men on how to treat the ladies in your life. 11 of 13 12. There will never be another as suave as President Obama & for that alone, we’re thankful. 12 of 13 13. He gave us hope… 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States last January. Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we’re still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

Text “Praise” To 71007 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day 12 photos Launch gallery Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day 1. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 1 of 12 2. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 2 of 12 3. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 3 of 12 4. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 4 of 12 5. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 5 of 12 6. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 6 of 12 7. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 7 of 12 8. Obama playing golf 8 of 12 9. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 9 of 12 10. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 10 of 12 11. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 11 of 12 12. Former President Obama Plays Golf in St Andrews 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day Barack Obama Playing Golf Will Make Your Day

Latest…

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama was originally published on praiserichmond.com