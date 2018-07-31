Faith Walking: You Have The Power, Just Use It! [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica shares a personal story of a time while shopping with her mother, Honey.  Both ladies encountered a man in the parking lot who claimed to be Jesus.  Honey immediately rebuked him claiming her faith in the Lord, teaching Erica at a young age to believe in the power of God’s given authority.

1 John 4:4 says … My dear friends, don’t believe everything you hear. Carefully weigh and examine what people tell you. Not everyone who talks about God comes from God.

The Power is yours to command the enemy to go back to the pits.  Use your power .. don’t sit back and be afraid.  There is no fear when you have faith!

The Latest:

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Moments From “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

 

Faith Walking: You Have The Power, Just Use It! [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 days ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 1 month ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 3 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 3 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 3 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 3 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 3 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close