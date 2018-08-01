CLOSE
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Girl praying

Source: Design Pics/Steve Nagy / Getty

There is power in your prayers.

Ephesians 6:18 ~ And pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests. With this in mind, be alert and always keep on praying for all the Lord’s people.

