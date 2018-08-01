Ericaism: I Can’t Wait ‘Til I Feel Like It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Have you ever waited to do something when you feel like it? Erica Campbell spoke about how sometimes listening to your feelings will allow you to fear and not get things done. If we all waited to do something when we felt like it the timing could be wrong.

We must listen to God and allow him to show us when to do things. Erica mentioned she doesn’t play with her feelings because it can point her in the wrong direction. Follow God’s word and pray about things and the situation will come together.

