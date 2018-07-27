CLOSE
Body Found Inside Burning Car In Durham

US-FIRE-CALIFORNIA

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

According to Durham police after they put out a car fire Thursday night they found a body inside a burned car. Just before 10 p.m. officers responded to a car fire near Beaver Dam Run and Guardian Drive. After firefighters put the fire out they found a burned body inside vehicle. An investigation is currently underway.

SOURCE: abc11

Burned Body Found Inside Burning Car In Durham , Durham NC , Durham Police

comments – add yours
