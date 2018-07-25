Should Men Always Pay For Dates? [EXCLUSIVE]

On “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” they are having a discussion on whether or not men should always pay for dates. GRIFF believes that men should always pay no matter what. One caller mentioned that he’s old school and that men should always pay. He chased a woman to Texas and had no job and she paid for things for a while.

The caller believes when someone cares about you that’s what they do during your hard times. They’ve been together for 25 years and he’s so in love with her still. Another caller mentioned if the woman pays sometimes its okay and it won’t let him feel like less of a man. One man spoke about always paying for dates and if she wants to go and he doesn’t have money he will postpone the date. Do you think a man should always pay for dates?

