Warryn & Erica Campbell On Not Letting What They Do Identify Who They Are [VIDEO]

Warryn & Erica Campbell On Not Letting What They Do Identify Who They Are

| 07.25.18
Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell spoke about the assignments God gave them, but never losing the identity of themselves. Warryn is a producer, pastor, father and husband, with everything he doesn’t let one take over the other. He also spoke about them being creative people snd how they can’t allow projects to take over their life.

Erica mentioned that you have to allow all parts of your life to co-exist. She’s a singer, radio personality, mom, wife, but has to balance it all. Erica always has to know at the end of the day who she is. Remember who you are and never forget it.

Watch “We’re The Campbells” every Tuesday at 8p/7c on TV One!

