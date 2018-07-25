CLOSE
Tape Reveals Trumps Playboy Payoff Plans

Republican Presidential Candidates Hold Third Debate In Colorado

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

 

Presidential candidate Donald Trump is heard on tape discussing with his attorney Michael Cohen how they would buy the rights to a Playboy model’s story about an alleged affair Trump had with her years earlier, according to the audio recording of the conversation aired exclusively on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time.”

Read more about details at CNN.com

 

