GRIFF’s Prayer Thanking God For His Kid’s Not Turning Out To Be Like Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 07.24.18
Get ready for GRIFF’s Prayer! GRIFF is very thankful for all of his children and wanted to show some love to his son, Marcus. He’s in the Air Force and was just promoted and GRIFF mentioned he’s worked so hard.

GRIFF mentioned that in the army he would’ve been demoted before promoted because he fooled around too much. He cried and is so thankful that all of his children are turning out not to be like him. Congratulations to GRIFF’s son!

