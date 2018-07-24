CLOSE
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day

Hang in there, no weapon formed against you shall prosper. What you are going through is actually working in your favor.

Isaiah 54:17 New King James Version (NKJV)

17 No weapon formed against you shall prosper, And every tongue which rises against you in judgment You shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, And their righteousness is from Me,” Says the Lord.

