CLOSE
National News
Home > National News

Duck Boat Victim Speaks Out About Losing 9 Family Members

3 reads
Leave a comment
Mother Drives Van Into Hudson River Killing Three Of Her Children, Ten-Year-Old Escaped

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty

 

Investigations are underway after a duck boat capsized during a storm in southwestern Missouri last week, leaving 17 people dead. A GO FUND ME account has been set up.

Investigators are looking into questions about the accident, including ones about the weather, life jackets, the boat and the actions of the crew, officials said.
Tia Coleman and 10 of her relatives got on a duck boat to take a tour of Table Rock Lake during their family vacation. Only she and her nephew survived when the boat sank.

Her husband, her three children and five other members of her family died in the accident.

Tia says there were life jackets but they were told they didn’t need to put them on.
None of the victims who died were wearing life jackets when they were found, a source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN Sunday.
The duck boat contained life jackets, but passengers weren’t required to wear them, according to Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader.
Coleman said the captain mentioned the life jackets before they went on the lake.
“The captain did say something about life jackets. He said, ‘Above you are the life jackets, there are three sizes, but you won’t need them,'” Coleman said Saturday night.
GO FUND ME account to help the family has already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars as of Sunday afternoon. Donations will be used to help offset funeral costs for the nine family members who died, according to the campaign’s description.
Duck Boat tragedy , Go Fund Me , Tia Coleman

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Duck Boat Victim Speaks Out About Losing 9 Family Members

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 4 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close