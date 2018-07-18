Get ready fro GRIFF’s Prayer! GRIFF’s cousin took him to work and a car was following them way too close. He prayed and made it to work where his cousin wants to say a prayer that is on her heart.

She mentioned that it’s national bring your dog to work day and that she forgot to bring her cousin. GRIFF’s cousin is also praying that people with thick thighs don’t have their legs rub together too much and create the smell of bacon. She is also warning everyone to bring their church fans with them because it’s hot outside.

GRIFF’s Prayer Delivered By His Funny Cousin [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com