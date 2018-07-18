GRIFF’s Prayer Delivered By His Funny Cousin [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Get ready fro GRIFF’s Prayer! GRIFF’s cousin took him to work and a car was following them way too close. He prayed and made it to work where his cousin wants to say a prayer that is on her heart.

She mentioned that it’s national bring your dog to work day and that she forgot to bring her cousin. GRIFF’s cousin is also praying that people with thick thighs don’t have their legs rub together too much and create the smell of bacon. She is also warning everyone to bring their church fans with them because it’s hot outside.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For His Face, High Self-Esteem & The Pimple At The End Of His Nose [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Indian Givin’ That Netflix Password [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET!

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For New Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer Delivered By His Funny Cousin [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 weeks ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 2 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 2 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 2 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 2 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 2 months ago
05.17.18
The Latest On The Status Of Romaine Lettuce
 2 months ago
05.17.18
North Carolina Teachers Strike Today
 2 months ago
05.17.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 2 months ago
05.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close