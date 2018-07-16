CLOSE
Congratulations To Pastor Michael L. McCotter On Being Our Pastor Of The Month!

Pastor Michael L McCotter is the Founder and Pastor of Stairway Christian Worship Center in Wake Forest, NC. He is also a teacher in the WCPSS and a mentor in the Helping Hands Program. Pastor McCotter lives what he preaches and he loves the lord with all of his heart.

He should be selected for Pastor of the month because he is a true man of God. He is humble and not afraid to speak the truth to all who will listen.

July Pastor of the Month , Pastor Michael McCotter

Congratulations To Pastor Michael L. McCotter On Being Our Pastor Of The Month!

