Mr. Griffin: Love At The End [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF spoke about one of his favorite pastimes which was hanging out with his Aunt Paula, who was married to a man named Lonnie that played for the Seattle Supersonics. She would pick up GRIFF in the limo and get him fancy sandwiches. GRIFF growing up never experienced things like that because he didn’t have as much money.

Lonnie a couple of months ago got really sick and all his sons stood by his side. GRIFF mentioned up until the end his sons prayed with him, thanked him and loved him. It was something so precious and GRIFF spoke about no matter how much pain his uncle was in he was proud as well as thankful. Rest in peace Lonnie.

