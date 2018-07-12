CLOSE
Raleigh Church Group Back Home After Being Stranded in Haiti

6 reads
On Thursday morning, members of a church youth group from Raleigh got home safely after being stranded during a trip to Haiti.  The highly anticipated homecoming took a few hours, as the plane the group was on was supposed to land right before midnight but got delayed.

At 2:30 a.m., a large group of friends and family waited at the airport gate to greet the youth group with posters and cheers.  On Friday, three dozen members of White Memorial Presbyterian Church left for Haiti and spent much of the time stuck in their hotel due to the riots that broke out.

WRAL News spoke with one of the volunteers, Allen Bond, who says he was glad the group was kept at a safe distance, but he could still see signs of the unrest from the hotels location.  While the group was not able to complete their mission, they were at least able to visit with their mission partners before having to turn around.

Only half of the group returned on the flight overnight. The rest of the group are on flights that land Thursday evening.

