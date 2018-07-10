Ericaism: Cut Down The Confusion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

07.10.18
Erica Campbell had a very busy weekend as she attended the Essence Music Festival. She mentioned that sometimes our lives are so busy and chaotic that we forget to take a moment for ourselves. Erica also believes that sometimes during this time we forget our purpose.

She expressed that God is not the author of confusion and we should seek him for instructions. He will give us the wisdom as it relates to jobs, relationships and more. Don’t get overwhelmed and find peace through all of that craziness.

