TJ Tells How She Survived GRIFF’s Hazing [EXCLUSIVE]

TJ has been in the radio business for almost 20 years. She spoke about how GRIFF was mean to her when she first started. Erica Campbell mentioned that he would tease her and tell her how to do things, but in a joking way.
From the beginning it didn’t faze her and before she got the job she knew her and GRIFF would need to have a talk. TJ talked about how she stepped out on faith and God brought her this opportunity. We are so lucky to have TJ!
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: TJ Tells Why She Won’t Eat Cheese [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Substitute For TJ Still Living In The Past [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How GRIFF Caused Commotion When He Borrowed TJ’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Mother’s Day Food Freebies And Deals
- Best Mom’s Day Gift Ideas
- Jonathan McReynolds Explains Why His Music Connects With Younger And Older Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- List Of Local College Graduations
- 23 Mother’s Day Life Lesson Stories
- Want The Light To Come To Your School?
- Origins Of Mother’s Day
- GRIFF’s Prayer For His “Get Up!” Mornings Co-Workers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- “Get Up!” Listeners Share Favorite Moments From The Show [EXCLUSIVE]
- Faith Walking: Take Out The Trash [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]