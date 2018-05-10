TJ Tells How She Survived GRIFF’s Hazing [EXCLUSIVE]

TJ has been in the radio business for almost 20 years. She spoke about how GRIFF was mean to her when she first started. Erica Campbell mentioned that he would tease her and tell her how to do things, but in a joking way.

Follow @GetUpErica

From the beginning it didn’t faze her and before she got the job she knew her and GRIFF would need to have a talk. TJ talked about how she stepped out on faith and God brought her this opportunity. We are so lucky to have TJ!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: TJ Tells Why She Won’t Eat Cheese [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Substitute For TJ Still Living In The Past [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How GRIFF Caused Commotion When He Borrowed TJ’s Car [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: