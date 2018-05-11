Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Jonathan McReynolds Explains Why His Music Connects With Younger And Older Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up!

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Jonathan McReynolds with every song loves to praise God and is happy to get others to do it with him. He describes his music as being eclectic and attracts millenials as well as older people. Jonathan believes this happens because he’s young, but has an old soul that people like to hear.

He’s able to listen to Common, Mos Def and then transition to older artist that he’s always loved. Jonathan enjoys the fact that his music gets people closer to God. He feels so blessed to have this opportunity and can’t wait to release more music to the world.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds Speaks On How We Can Forget To Have A Relationship With God [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds Talks About Making Music People Can Relate To [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jonathan McReynolds New Video For “Not Lucky, I’m Loved” Will Make You Smile

The Latest:

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

Great Moments At The 33rd Stellar Gospel Music Awards [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
VOTE: Critical Primary Election – Winner Takes All
 4 days ago
05.08.18
May 8th Election Campaigns Heat Up
 7 days ago
05.07.18
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 month ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now