Jonathan McReynolds Explains Why His Music Connects With Younger And Older Fans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jonathan McReynolds with every song loves to praise God and is happy to get others to do it with him. He describes his music as being eclectic and attracts millenials as well as older people. Jonathan believes this happens because he’s young, but has an old soul that people like to hear.

He’s able to listen to Common, Mos Def and then transition to older artist that he’s always loved. Jonathan enjoys the fact that his music gets people closer to God. He feels so blessed to have this opportunity and can’t wait to release more music to the world.

