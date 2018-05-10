Faith Walking: Take Out The Trash [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell talked about getting rid of bitterness and anger in your life. She wants us to take it out like its trash. We all know trash has a bad smell to it no matter what you do and you must get rid of it.

As we go through life we might do things we aren’t proud of and we shouldn’t carry it around. Let that stuff go in life just like the trash. We must stop carrying junk and live our best lives.

