GRIFF’s Prayer For His “Get Up!” Mornings Co-Workers [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” is celebrating 2 years being on the air. GRIFF has a special prayer for his co-workers and it’s pretty funny. He started with Venos and KJ, he mentioned that they are locked in a room together for 4 hours and it probably smells like feet, but they do an amazing job.
GRIFF then began to talk about TJ and how she’s always dressed nicely with her makeup and hair on point. Lastly, he gave a shout out to Erica Campbell for helping him be able to pay his bills and rent.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: “Get Up!” Listeners Share Favorite Moments From The Show [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Mr. Griffin: How Things Have Changed For The “Get Up” Team Since The Show Launched [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Joy Living: Reflecting On 2 Years Of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” [EXCLUSIVE]
