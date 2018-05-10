Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her Time Of Need By Signing Our E-Card

Photo by

National
Home > National

Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her Time Of Need By Signing Our E-Card

Alicia West || @aliciaacewest

Posted 11 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Last night our sister, Randi Myles, was apart of an unforeseen tragedy. Her apartment was completely burned down along with 20+ other families in Westland.

If you know anything about Randi, you know she has a heart of gold, an infectious personality and is constantly trying to better the community. In this time of need, we would like you to keep her and her son, Jerrell, in your prayers as they rebuilt and mourn the loss of their two dogs.

Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles & son Jerrel here:

Get The Latest News & Gossip Straight To Your Email!

The Latest:

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her Time Of Need By Signing Our E-Card

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her…
 11 hours ago
05.10.18
VOTE: Critical Primary Election – Winner Takes All
 3 days ago
05.08.18
May 8th Election Campaigns Heat Up
 6 days ago
05.07.18
Detroit: A Tale of Two Cities – CBCF…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Book Authors have their Work Come to Life…
 2 weeks ago
04.30.18
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 4 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 1 month ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 1 month ago
04.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now