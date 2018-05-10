Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles In Her Time Of Need By Signing Our E-Card

Last night our sister, Randi Myles, was apart of an unforeseen tragedy. Her apartment was completely burned down along with 20+ other families in Westland.

If you know anything about Randi, you know she has a heart of gold, an infectious personality and is constantly trying to better the community. In this time of need, we would like you to keep her and her son, Jerrell, in your prayers as they rebuilt and mourn the loss of their two dogs.

Send Your Prayers To Randi Myles & son Jerrel here:

