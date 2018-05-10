Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Keep Building Towards Greatness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up!

Posted 24 hours ago
Are you building towards greatness? Erica Campbell talked about how she looks on social media and sometimes it makes her sad that she can’t make it to certain events. Sometimes it can make you feel left out, but she explained she’s working and trying to build greatness.

Erica mentioned you can’t please everyone and the people that love you will understand when you miss events. To build towards greatness you must have discipline. Keep doing what you’re doing and know you can make it to greatness because of God.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

