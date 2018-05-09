Erica Campbell: What Are We Preparing Our Children For If We Never Want Them To Experience Disappointment? [EXCLUSIVE]

TJ spoke about a school where parents got upset because their daughters didn’t make the cheerleading squad. Some of the girls were cut and now the principal is giving them options of either having a team or not. Erica Campbell spoke about kids needing to experience disappointment.

She said falls are necessary because it prepares you. Her kids play sports and sometimes the team loses and that’s okay. Erica doesn’t want the kids that are great at something be disqualified because others aren’t talented and can’t take disappointment. What are your thoughts on this topic?

