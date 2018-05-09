Montell Jordan Talks About People Who Put More Work Into Their Wedding Than Their Marriage [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Montell Jordan talked about weddings and how they spend thousands of dollars on making this one day great. He believes that they put too much into this day and don’t think about making their marriage successful. People that get married sometimes don’t have a vision on what their future will look like, but know every detail of their wedding.

Montell also talked about how people have an exit strategy instead of an eternal one with their love. He’s been married for 17 years and understands that real love takes work and for people that don’t believe that has it wrong. Montell also talked about a pet peeve he just found out his wife has and it made everyone laugh about.

