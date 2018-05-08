Love Talking: I’m Confused [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love can be confusing for many people, but you must know God did not place it there. Sometimes we confuse ourselves by switching up the things we want just so we aren’t lonely or want to be with someone. When we do that it allows more confusion to come into the situation.

Erica Campbell wants us to make more firm decisions and the next time make sure the person has a heart that you want. In relationships sometimes we move on too quickly and we bring baggage into the next one. We must analyze ourselves and take it from there.

