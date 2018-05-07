National
VOTE: Critical Primary Election – Winner Takes All

The Light

Posted May 7, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

 

Get Mad. Vote.

Source: Created by Bea Williams / R1 Charlotte

Primaries elections are notorious for low voter turnout, many voters waiting for November general elections. But for Mecklenburg county voters, these 2018 primaries are the real deal.   The Charlotte Observer says, “Some will effectively determine who will hold office and vote on policies, tax rates and budgets for up to four years.”

Tomorrow’s election for sheriff, district attorney and three district commissioners are all Democratic primaries where no Republicans or Libertarians are running.  Read more here.   Check you registration status and view a sample ballot here

