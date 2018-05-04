Prayers: National Day Of Prayer

Some of our local Pastors participated in our on air National Day of prayer, hear the prayers they gave during this day of recognition.

Prayer brings people together. Prayer builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties. Prayer reminds us that we are created in God’s image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go. Prayer brings UNITY.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Superintendent Wil Nichols – Victorious Praise Fellowship

Pastor Ronald Godbee – The River Church

Pastor Shirley Caesar – Mt. Calvary Word Of Faith Church

Bishop Wooden Sr. – Upper Room COGIC

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: