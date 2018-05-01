Plans To Reduce Traffic Around Crabtree Valley Mall

If you are from the area then you are no stranger to the clogged traffic in and around the Crabtree Valley Mall area at any time of day.

A plan is in the works to ease congestion around the Mall, but not everybody is happy about it.

A Monday night meeting with residents and business owners was designed to understand the community’s concerns about transportation in the area. It was the very beginning of a study intended to address traffic concerns around the Crabtree Valley Mall area and stakeholders giving feedback are concerned that whatever happens will impact their overall way of life.

The room was packed at the Highland United Methodist Church in Raleigh as part of phase one in the study process, gathering data and feedback.

