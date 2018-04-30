Canton Jones Love Talking: People Know You Know God By How You Treat Them [EXCLUSIVE]

Canton Jones is filling in for Erica Campbell and is talking about how you show you know God. When you are mean and walking around with negativity you can’t call yourself holy. Canton also spoke about how you can’t just walk around with a t-shirt about loving God and not display that.

You also shouldn’t be negative with how you respond. Call for change and be positive. Make sure you keep treating right and let God show.

