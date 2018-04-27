Local
800 Durham Teachers Are Taking The Day Off

Nearly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to come to work May 16 and instead travel to the Raleigh to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for an underfunded Durham school system.

