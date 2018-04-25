How Barack Obama Will Pay Homage To Nelson Mandela [EXCLUSIVE]

Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and this year so many events surrounding the leader will happens soon. Barack Obama will speak at a ceremony where they will celebrate what would’ve been his 100th birthday. A traveling exhibit this year about Mandela will also begin.

Janet Jackson will extend her tour in July and head to several other cities. Colin Kaepernick will possibly be endorsed by Adidas only if he is signed to an NFL team. The Rock is also celebrating the birth of his new daughter.

