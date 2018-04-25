How Barack Obama Will Pay Homage To Nelson Mandela [EXCLUSIVE]

Nelson Mandela died in 2013 and this year so many events surrounding the leader will happens soon. Barack Obama will speak at a ceremony where they will celebrate what would’ve been his 100th birthday. A traveling exhibit this year about Mandela will also begin.
Janet Jackson will extend her tour in July and head to several other cities. Colin Kaepernick will possibly be endorsed by Adidas only if he is signed to an NFL team. The Rock is also celebrating the birth of his new daughter.
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: What Barack & Michelle Obama Are Working On With Netflix [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Barack Obama “Crashes” Michelle Obama Speech To Say “Happy Anniversary” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama
The Latest:
- 13 Yr Old Says Local School Assistant Pushed Him To Ground
- Subway Closing 500 More Stores
- ‘Empire’ Recap: Eddie Recruits Anika For His Shady Plot To Steal Empire
- Mother-Daughter Team Creates #Beychella Doll!
- Why Taking Care Of Your Children Into Their 20’s Is Really Doing Them Harm [EXCLUSIVE]
- Love Talking: Love Like You’ve Never Been Hurt Before [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Mr. Griffin: Dude Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Love Talking: Sometimes It’s Right In Front Of You [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- White GOP Judge Committed Voter Fraud But Gets A Slap On The Wrist
- Bryan Popin Opens Up About His Calling To Make Gospel Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]