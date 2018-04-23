Get Up Erica
What Pastor Said That Blessed “Get Up” Listeners [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Erica Campbell had listeners call in about how their pastors preached and blessed them with a message. One man mentioned that God moved him in such a way by speaking on giving up his only son to save us. It was a sacrifice that we will never forget about.

Another called spoke about having a strong spirit. You must have faith and joy as well as know God is there for you at all times. What did your pastor preach about?

